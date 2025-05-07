Breaking

PM Modi Chairs Union Cabinet Meeting Following ‘Operation Sindoor’

Agencies
1 Min Read

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired a high-level Union Cabinet meeting, hours after Indian armed forces launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ — a series of precision missile strikes targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Sources told KNS that the Prime Minister will also preside over a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) later in the day to review the unfolding situation. The Cabinet is also likely to adopt a resolution acknowledging the success of the overnight military operation.

The strikes came in retaliation to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam that left 26 tourists dead.

Indian forces targeted nine major terror sites, including Jaish-e-Mohammad’s base in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba’s facility in Muridke.

The Prime Minister had earlier given the defence forces full operational freedom to determine the timing and nature of the response. Before the Cabinet meeting, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval briefed PM Modi on the operation’s success and ongoing security measures. (KNS)

