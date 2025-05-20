PM Modi chairs key meeting to review, boost tourism sector

BreakingNational

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired an important meeting in the national capital to review and improve India’s tourism sector.

This comes following the terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, which instilled fear among tourists.

The Central government is pushing for boosting tourism in the Valley,

The government is now working to bring back tourists to the region and encourage travel. The meeting focused on checking current plans and finding new ways to promote tourism across the country.

Previously, on May 15, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had chaired a meeting on MAy 15 with the Hoteliers Association at the Civil Secretariat.

He held the meeting to discuss their concerns after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. Chief Minister Abdullah assured the various stakeholders present at the meeting that the government is fully committed to supporting the sector and will carefully consider their valuable suggestions. (ANI)

 

 

