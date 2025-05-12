Top Stories

PM Modi chairs high-level meeting

Rajnath Singh, Jaishankar; CDS & tri-services chiefs were present

New Delhi, May 11 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and tri-services chiefs at his 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence in New Delhi.
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan were also present at the meeting.
The meeting comes after days of heightened tension with Pakistan along the western border, following Operation Sindoor carried out by the Indian Armed Forces on May 7. The operation targeted nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack, which claimed the lives of 26 tourists.
“Today, instructions have been given on both sides to give effect to this understanding. The Directors General of Military Operations will talk again on the 12th of May at 1200 hours,” he added. ANI

 

