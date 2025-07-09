BreakingNational

PM Modi arrives in Namibia for first-ever visit, to hold bilateral talks with President Nandi-Ndaitwah

ANI
ANI
3 Min Read
Photo/X@NarendraModi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Windhoek, the capital of Namibia, on Wednesday morning (local time), marking his first-ever visit to the country and only the third-ever Prime Ministerial visit from India to Namibia.

PM Modi is in Namibia for a State visit at the invitation of Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah.

Upon his arrival, the Prime Minister was accorded a ceremonial welcome at Hosea Kutako International Airport.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, “In the final leg of his visit, at the invitation of the President of the Republic of Namibia, H.E. Dr. Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, the Prime Minister will embark on a State Visit to Namibia on July 09, 2025. This will be the first visit of the Prime Minister to Namibia and the third-ever Prime Ministerial visit from India to Namibia.”

“During the visit, the Prime Minister will hold bilateral talks with President Nandi-Ndaitwah. The Prime Minister will also pay homage to the Founding Father and first President of Namibia, the Late Dr. Sam Nujoma. He is also expected to deliver an address at the Parliament of Namibia,” the MEA said.

“The visit of the Prime Minister is a reiteration of India’s multi-faceted and deep-rooted historical ties with Namibia,” it added.

PM Modi arrived in Namibia after concluding his two-day State visit to Brazil, where he attended the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro and held bilateral talks with President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Brasilia.

PM Modi was on a State Visit to Brazil at the invitation of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

During his visit to Brazil, PM Modi held a meeting with President Lula and attended the BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro, where he also held bilateral meetings with several world leaders on the sidelines of the Summit.

PM Modi thanked President Lula and the people of Brazil for their kindness throughout the visit. In a post on X, PM Modi stated, “I thank my good friend, President Lula, the Government and wonderful people of Brazil for their kindness through this visit. Over the last few days, I have attended the BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro and held bilateral talks with President Lula in Brasilia.”

PM Modi was also conferred Brazil’s highest civilian honour, ‘The Grand Collar of the National Order of the Southern Cross’, by President Lula.

Namibia is the final stop in the Prime Minister’s five-nation tour, which also included visits to Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina, and Brazil. (ANI)

“We remain concerned…”: WHO Chief Tedros on Covid situation in China
Police attaches illegally acquired property in a narcotics case in Srinagar
Liz Truss resigns as UK Prime Minister
“If war breaks out with Pak or China, Kashmir will be affected”: Farooq Abdullah reiterates for India-Pakistan dialogue
I-Day: 954 police personnel receive service medals
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Trade Unions stage Bharat Bandh across country, rail tracks blocked in Jadavpur
Next Article “Cloudy Skies with Rain Expected in J&K for Next 2 Days”: MeT 
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

“Cloudy Skies with Rain Expected in J&K for Next 2 Days”: MeT 
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
Trade Unions stage Bharat Bandh across country, rail tracks blocked in Jadavpur
Breaking National
Elon Musk says exposing Jeffrey Epstein files ‘top priority’ for America Party
Breaking World
India, Brazil strongly oppose terrorism and those who support it: PM Modi
Breaking National