BreakingNational

PM Modi arrives in Maldives, received by President Muizzu other senior leaders

ANI
ANI
2 Min Read

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Maldives on Friday as a part of his second leg of the two-nation visit. Upon his arrival he received a warm welcome from President Muizzu.

The two leaders were seen greeting each other with a hug. The Foreign Minister, Defence Minister, the Finance Minister and the Minister of Homeland Security of Maldives were also present of the occassion.

The Maldivian capital, Male, wore a festive look on Friday, adorned with large posters, colourful banners, and fluttering Indian flags, as the island nation geared up to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his two-day state visit.

Posters bearing the message “Warm Greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi” were displayed across the city, with some banners featuring a photograph of PM Modi. Indian flags lined the streets, and several children were also seen holding paintings and pictures of PM Modi in anticipation of his arrival.

PM Modi has been invited by Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu and will attend the country’s 60th Independence Day celebrations as the Guest of Honour.

This is PM Modi’s third visit to the Maldives and the first by any head of state or government during President Muizzu’s tenure.

Indian community members living in the Maldives expressed excitement over the Prime Minister’s visit.

Ahead of PM Modi’s arrival, a member of the Indian community told ANI, “We are proud that we have a huge leader. We are proud of Operation Sindoor, the action taken by him, and also the development happening in India”.

During his stay, Prime Minister Modi will hold talks with President Mohamed Muizzu to discuss ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation across key sectors.

The visit also marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and the Maldives. India has played a key role in supporting the Maldives through development aid, infrastructure projects, and emergency assistance in recent years. (ANI)

Asian Games: Unbeaten Indian men’s hockey team clinched gold after 9 years and qualifies for Paris Olympics
All major roads, link-roads, streets & alleys cleared of Snow: SMC
“Build on defence cooperation,” says Rajnath Singh at USISP Forum
Defence Ministry issues Rs 65,000 cr tender to HAL for buying 97 LCA Mark 1A fighter jets
I-League: Mohammedan Sporting, Rajasthan United share points following 1-1 draw
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Srinagar Police Attach Property of Drug Peddler Worth Rs 55 Lakhs Under NDPS Act 
Next Article Centre refutes claims of “international pressure” behind Op Sindoor, says “it was response to Pakistan-sponsored terror attack”
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Centre refutes claims of “international pressure” behind Op Sindoor, says “it was response to Pakistan-sponsored terror attack”
Breaking National
Srinagar Police Attach Property of Drug Peddler Worth Rs 55 Lakhs Under NDPS Act 
Breaking Kashmir
CBK Registers FIR Against Anantnag Man for Duping people with false Apple Plant Scheme 
Breaking Kashmir
Shutdowns of hospitals unjustified, patients shouldn’t suffer at all: Sakina Itoo
Breaking Kashmir