PM Modi arrives in Maldives, received by President Muizzu other senior leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Maldives on Friday as a part of his second leg of the two-nation visit. Upon his arrival he received a warm welcome from President Muizzu.

The two leaders were seen greeting each other with a hug. The Foreign Minister, Defence Minister, the Finance Minister and the Minister of Homeland Security of Maldives were also present of the occassion.

The Maldivian capital, Male, wore a festive look on Friday, adorned with large posters, colourful banners, and fluttering Indian flags, as the island nation geared up to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his two-day state visit.

Posters bearing the message “Warm Greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi” were displayed across the city, with some banners featuring a photograph of PM Modi. Indian flags lined the streets, and several children were also seen holding paintings and pictures of PM Modi in anticipation of his arrival.

PM Modi has been invited by Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu and will attend the country’s 60th Independence Day celebrations as the Guest of Honour.

This is PM Modi’s third visit to the Maldives and the first by any head of state or government during President Muizzu’s tenure.

Indian community members living in the Maldives expressed excitement over the Prime Minister’s visit.

Ahead of PM Modi’s arrival, a member of the Indian community told ANI, “We are proud that we have a huge leader. We are proud of Operation Sindoor, the action taken by him, and also the development happening in India”.

During his stay, Prime Minister Modi will hold talks with President Mohamed Muizzu to discuss ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation across key sectors.

The visit also marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and the Maldives. India has played a key role in supporting the Maldives through development aid, infrastructure projects, and emergency assistance in recent years. (ANI)