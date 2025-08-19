BreakingNationalWorld

PM Modi accepts President Xi Jinping’s invitation to attend SCO Summit in China

ANI
ANI
3 Min Read

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday and handed over a message and an invitation from President Xi Jinping for the SCO Summit being held in Tianjin in China.

The Prime Minister thanked President Xi for the invitation to the SCO Summit and conveyed his acceptance. The SCO summit will be held in Tianjin from August 31 to September 1.

A PMO release said that Wang Yi, who is a Member of the Politburo of the Communist Party of China, shared his positive assessment of the bilateral meeting with External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and the 24th meeting of the Special Representatives, which he co-chaired with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

PM Modi emphasised the importance of maintaining peace and tranquillity on the border, and reiterated India’s commitment to a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable resolution of the boundary question.

He welcomed the steady and positive progress in bilateral ties since his meeting with President Xi in Kazan in Russia last year, guided by mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity, including the resumption of the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra. PM Modi and President Xi had met in October last year on the margins of the BRICS Summit in Kazan.

The Prime Minister expressed support for China’s Presidency of the SCO Summit and said that he looked forward to meeting President Xi in Tianjin.

He underlined that stable, predictable, and constructive ties between India and China will contribute significantly to regional and global peace and prosperity.

In a post on X, PM Modi referred to steady progress in ties with China since October last year.

“Glad to meet Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Since my meeting with President Xi in Kazan last year, India-China relations have made steady progress guided by respect for each other’s interests and sensitivities. I look forward to our next meeting in Tianjin on the sidelines of the SCO Summit. Stable, predictable, constructive ties between India and China will contribute significantly to regional as well as global peace and prosperity,” he said. (ANI)

J&K Polls: Scrutiny of nomination papers completed for Phase 2; Candidature of 266 candidates found valid
Dummy teachers make hay as sun shines on Keran’s locked school
PM Modi’s visit to US to affirm “deep and close partnership” between two nations: White House
Infiltration bid foiled; two terrorists neutralized in Kupwara
Mughal Road Opens, Jammu-Srinagar Highway Closed
Share This Article
Previous Article Three drug peddlers arrested in Budgam, Kupwara
Next Article LG Sinha delivers inaugural address at 22nd Foundation Day of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

LG Sinha meets Khelo India Water Sports Festival Mascot
Breaking Kashmir Sports
Executive Director AIIMS, Awantipora calls on Chief Minister
Breaking Kashmir
LG Sinha delivers inaugural address at 22nd Foundation Day of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University
Breaking Jammu
Three drug peddlers arrested in Budgam, Kupwara
Breaking Kashmir