PM hails arrival of first freight train to Kashmir Valley

Calls it a great day for commerce &connectivity

RK News
New Delhi, AUG 09:  The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, has lauded the arrival of the first freight train to the Kashmir Valley, marking a significant milestone in connecting the region to the national freight network.

Responding to a post by the Union Minister for Railways, Communications and Electronics and IT, AshwiniVaishnaw, the Prime Minister said that the development will enhance both progress and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Prime Minister posted on X: “Great day for commerce and connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir! It will enhance both progress and prosperity.”

 

