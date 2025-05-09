BreakingNational

PM chairs meeting with Rajnath Singh, NSA, CDS, service chiefs

ANI
ANI
3 Min Read
New Delhi, May 09 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi and Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, at his residence in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting at his residence on Friday amid the rising tension between India and Pakistan.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi, and Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi were among those present in the meeting.

Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh conducted a review of the current security situation. The review was held a day after Pakistan sought to target Indian cities and civilian infrastructure, in addition to some military targets. The attacks were effectively repelled by Indian Defence Forces.

The meeting was attended by the country’s top security brass. and Defence Secretary RK Singh was also present.

Pakistan on Thursday night launched a series of coordinated drone and missile attacks along India’s western border, targeting several regions. Defence officials said the the attacks were intercepted by India’s air defence systems, including the S-400 missile defence system, preventing significant damage.

Addressing a joint press briefing, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi said that in a major escalation along India’s western front, the Pakistani army carried out multiple airspace violations and drone intrusions on the night of May 7 and 8, targeting Indian military infrastructure.

Qureshi revealed that 300 to 400 drones were deployed across 36 locations, with several being shot down by Indian forces using both kinetic and non-kinetic methods. Initial investigations suggest the drones were Turkish-made Asisguard Songar models.

“On the night of May 7 and 8, the Pakistani army violated Indian airspace several times over the entire western border to target military infrastructure. Not only this, the Pakistani army also fired heavy-calibre weapons along the Line of Control. Around 300 to 400 drones were used to attempt infiltration at 36 locations,” she said.

“The Indian armed forces shot down many of these drones using kinetic and non-kinetic means. The possible purpose of such large-scale aerial intrusions was to test air defence systems and collect intelligence. Forensic investigation of the wreckage of the drones is being done. Initial reports suggest that they are Turkish Asisguard Songar drone,” she added.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri stronglycondemned Pakistan’s “provocative and escalatory actions” and said Indian Armed Forces responded appropriately.

“These provocative and escalatory actions taken by Pakistan last night were targeted at Indian cities and civilian infrastructure in addition to military establishments. Indian armed forces responded proportionately, adequately, and responsibly… The official and blatantly farsical denial of these attacks that Pakistan carried out, by the Pakistani state machinery is another example of their duplicity and the new depths they are plumbing to,” Misri said. (ANI)

