PM awarded highest civilian honour of Cyprus

New Delhi, JUNE 16: The President of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, conferred the “Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III” upon Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in recognition of his leadership and the strong ties between the two nations.

In accepting the honor on behalf of 1.4 billion Indians, Prime Minister Modi expressed his heartfelt gratitude to President Christodoulides, the Government of Cyprus, and the people of Cyprus. He dedicated the award to the long-standing friendship between India and Cyprus, which is grounded in shared values and mutual trust. The Prime Minister also noted that the award reflects India’s age-old philosophy of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”—”The World is One Family”—which guides India’s vision for global peace and progress.

Prime Minister Modi embraced the honor as a renewed commitment to deepening and diversifying the partnership between India and Cyprus. He emphasized that this recognition symbolizes both countries’ unwavering commitment to peace, security, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and prosperity.

“I express my heartfelt gratitude to you, President Christodoulides, the Government of Cyprus, and the people of Cyprus. This honor is not just for me; it is for the 140 crore Indians, for their capabilities and aspirations. It represents our shared cultural bonds and the ideology of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.’ I dedicate this honor to the friendly relations between our nations,” said PM Modi. “On behalf of all Indians, I accept this honor with utmost humility and gratitude.”

The Prime Minister further noted that the award symbolizes the commitment of both nations to peace, security, and prosperity. “I accept this responsibility with full understanding of its significance. It reaffirms the strength of the ties between India and Cyprus,” he added.

Prime Minister Modi expressed confidence that the partnership between India and Cyprus would reach new heights in the coming years. “Together, we will not only strengthen our nations’ progress but also contribute to building a peaceful and secure global environment,” he said.

Earlier in the day, President Christodoulides welcomed PM Modi to the Presidential Palace in Nicosia, where both leaders introduced their respective delegations. PM Modi arrived in Cyprus on Sunday afternoon (local time), marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the island nation in over two decades. He was warmly received at Larnaca International Airport by President Christodoulides.

PM Modi also received a heartfelt welcome from the Indian diaspora in Limassol. Following his arrival, the Prime Minister, alongside President Christodoulides, engaged with leading CEOs during a business roundtable. During the interaction, PM Modi discussed India’s reform trajectory over the last decade and highlighted the vast potential for collaboration in sectors like innovation, energy, and technology.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, “Boosting business linkages! President Nikos Christodoulides and I interacted with leading CEOs to strengthen commercial ties between India and Cyprus. Sectors such as innovation, energy, and technology hold immense potential. I also shared insights on India’s reform trajectory in the last decade.”