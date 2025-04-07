“Playing mix match”: PDP ‘s Waheed Para slams NC govt after J&K assembly Speaker reject motions to discuss Waqf Act

Launching a blistering attack on the National Conference-led Jammu and Kashmir government, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader Waheed Para on Monday accused them of facilitating BJP policies on the grounds and comprising on the issues of the territory and Muslims.

These remarks came after Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather declined the MLAs notice to move adjournment motions to discuss the issue of Waqf Amendment Bill.

“When Article 370 and CAA were there in the court, we had brought a resolution, many states had brought it and today we want to register our protest against the Waqf Bill, but unfortunately, the Speaker rejected the resolution. They are playing a mix match. They are opposing BJP but are also facilitating BJP policies on the ground. By not opposing this bill today, it has been shown that the Jammu and Kashmir government is compromising on the issues of Kashmir and Muslims,” Para told ANI.

The PDP leader stated that seeing the Waqf properties as mere properties is wrong as this matter is related to faith and shall be treated accordingly.

While speaking to reporters before the commencement of assembly, Para said, “The Islamic religious properties are a legacy left behind by our ancestors and this is a religious matter of the Muslims. To make decisions and pass laws for Muslims without the inclusion of Muslims is not right. All members of the Muslim community have openly resented this bill… Seeing the Waqf properties as mere properties is wrong. It is a matter of faith and shall be treated accordingly…”

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly descended into chaos on Monday after members of the National Conference and its allies protested against the enactment of the Waqf amendment bill, they also protested speaker Abdul Rahim Rather’s decision to reject their adjournment motion on the Waqf Amendment Act.

As the session began, opposition MLAs rose to demand a discussion on the recent amendments made to the Waqf Act, voicing concerns over its implications. However, Speaker Rather maintained that the matter could not be taken up under an adjournment motion since it was currently sub judice.

Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather said, “As per rules, no matter which is sub-judice can be brought up for adjournment. Since this issue is in the Supreme Court and I have got a copy of it, the rule clearly says that we cannot discuss through an adjournment motion.”

NC MLA Tanvir Sadiq moved the adjournment motion. Soon after, NC MLAs began approaching the well but were stopped by Marshalls. NC MLAs then raised slogans, “Ban karo ban karo Waqf bill ko ban karo.”

The PDP, which is not in alliance with the NC, also joined the protests and accused the National Conference of indulging in a fixed match.

On April 5, President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which was passed by Parliament during the budget session.

The Rajya Sabha passed the Bill on April 4 with 128 votes in favour and 95 against, while the Lok Sabha cleared the bill after a lengthy debate, with 288 members voting in favour and 232 opposing it.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, seeks to focus on improving the management of waqf properties, empowering stakeholders relevant to this, improving the efficiency of survey, registration, and case disposal processes, and developing waqf properties. While the core purpose remains to manage waqf properties, the aim is to implement modern and scientific methods for better governance. The Mussalman Wakf Act of 1923 was also repealed.

The bill, first introduced in August last year, was revised following recommendations by a Joint Parliamentary Committee. It amends the original Waqf Act of 1995, aiming to streamline the administration of Waqf properties across India. Key features include improving the registration process and incorporating technology to enhance the efficiency of Waqf board operations.

The bill aims to overcome the shortcomings of the previous act and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards, improving the registration process and increasing the role of technology in managing Waqf records. (ANI)