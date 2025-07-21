“Platitudes and hypocrisy”: Jairam Ramesh targets PM Modi on his foreign visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his address in the Parliament Session on Monday and asked him to be present to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor as he is scheduled to visit UK and Maldives from July 23-26, 2025.

Sharing a social media post, Jairam Ramesh criticised PM Modi, saying he rarely attends Parliament sessions and usually addresses the nation through media outside the Parliament Building.

Ramesh emphasised that the Prime Minister’s presence is crucial during important discussions, particularly on issues like the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor, and President Trump’s claims.

The Congress MP wrote on X, “Very shortly the nattily dressed Prime Minister will give his usual Desh ke Naam Sandesh through the media outside the Parliament Building before the commencement of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. This will be full of his usual platitudes and hypocrisy.”

Ramesh highlighted Prime Minister Modi’s infrequent presence in Parliament, noting that he typically speaks only once a year during the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address.

He wrote, “Prime Minister Modi is very, very, very rarely present in Parliament. He speaks once a year on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address.”

Ramesh urged the PM Modi to prioritise his duties and be present in Parliament during critical discussions, ensuring that the government’s stance on key issues is clearly communicated

“But this time he owes it to the country to be present when the issue of Pahalgam-Operation Sindoor-President Trump is finally taken up for discussion,” he added.

Ahead of PM Modi’s upcoming visit to the UK and Maldives from July 23 to 26, Jairam Ramesh added, “48 hours later, the Super Premium Frequent Flyer will start yet another foreign visit. The people of Manipur will have more cause for disappointment.”

Meanwhile, Congress whip in the Lok Sabha, Manickam Tagore, on Monday gave an Adjournment Motion notice in the Lok Sabha, while Congress Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Surjewala has given a Suspension of Business notice under rule 267 to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor in the Upper House of Parliament.

The Monsoon Session of the Parliament will begin today and will continue till August 21, with a break from August 12 to August 18. There will be a total of 21 sittings across 32 days. (ANI)