Piyush Singla assigned additional charge of Information Deptt

The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Monday assigned additional charge of Information Department to Dr. Piyush Singla, IAS (AGMUT:2012), Secretary to the Government, Information Technology Department.

According to an order, Dr. Singla, who is also holding additional charge of Administrative Secretary, General Administration Department, shall also hold the charge of the post of Administrative Secretary, Information Department, in addition to his own duties.

The order stated that the arrangement has been made till M. Raju, IAS (AGMUT:2005), Administrative Secretary, Information Department, remains on leave.

The order was issued with the approval of the Lieutenant Governor, it added.