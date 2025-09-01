Pipping Ceremony of newly Promoted SP Owais Rashid-JKPS held at DPO Ganderbal 

Follow us on

Ganderbal, Sep 01: SSP Ganderbal Shri Khalil Ahmad Poswal-JKPS pinned rank to the newly promoted Superintendent of Police, Shri Owais Rashid-JKPS of J&K Police at District Police Office Ganderbal.

SSP Ganderbal congratulated the newly promoted officer and advised them to continue doing work with more enthusiasm, zeal and zest and highest degree of dedication.

He emphasized that promotion is not only about upgrading the status but it also adds more responsibilities and challenges in the working team spirit in J&K Police.

Finally, he wished the officers good luck in future. The promoted officers pledged to work with the same zeal and enthusiasm in future also and ensured better public services.

Moreover, other Police officers were also present on the said occasion.