Pilgrim, schoolboy killed; 10 injured in twin landslides across Jammu region

Srinagar, July 21: Heavy rains triggered two deadly landslides in Jammu region on Monday, claiming the lives of a 70-year-old pilgrim in Katra and a five-year-old boy in Poonch. Ten others, including children, were injured in the incidents and are currently receiving treatment, officials confirmed.

The first landslide occurred around 8:30 am in Katra town of Reasi district, along the old track to the revered Mata Vaishno Devi shrine near GulshanKaLangar. A massive slide brought down a booking office and an overhead iron structure, trapping several people—mostly pony riders and pilgrims preparing for the uphill trek to the Trikuta Hills.

Among the casualties was UppanSrivastava (70), a devotee from Chennai, who sustained critical injuries alongside his wife K. Radha (66). While both were rushed to Narayan Hospital, Srivastava later succumbed to his injuries.

Other injured include RajinderBhalla (70) from Haryana and LeelaRaikwar (56) from Uttar Pradesh. Three others Suresh Kumar (66) of Maharashtra and locals Nikhil Thakur (26) and Vicky Sharmawere treated for minor injuries and discharged.

Nikhil, who had a minor foot injury, said he was inside the booking office when he heard the stones hitting the structure and rushed out to safety. “We feared a landslide and ran. Thankfully, not many people were there because of the heavy rains,” he said.

The pilgrimage was briefly suspended following the incident and later resumed via the alternate TarakoteMarg after safety assessments were completed.

Rescue efforts were carried out jointly by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, civil administration, and the Indian Army’s White Knight Corps, using earthmovers and emergency responders.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has expressed grief over the tragic landslide incident at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in which a devotee lost his life and a few others were injured. The Lieutenant Governor is closely monitoring the situation. He has directed the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board to provide best possible medical care and support to the injured pilgrims.

The Lieutenant Governor has posted on X:“I am deeply saddened by the tragic landslide incident at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in which a devotee unfortunately lost his life. Directed Shrine Board to provide best possible medical care and support to the injured pilgrims. I’m constantly monitoring the situation.”

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also conveyed condolences and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

Just hours later, another landslide struck Bhainch-Kalsian in Poonch district, devastating a government primary school. A large boulder, dislodged by overnight rains, crashed through the tin roof of a classroom, killing Ehsan Ali (5) on the spot and injuring five others.

The injured include students Mohammad Safeer (7), Bilal Farooq (8), Aftab Ahmad (7), TobiaKausar (7), and a teacher. All are being treated at Raja Sukhdev Singh District Hospital, where Deputy Commissioner VikasKundal met the victims’ families and announced financial assistance.

“₹Onelakh will be given to the deceased’s family and ₹50,000 each to the injured from the Red Cross Fund,” said Kundal.

Lieutenant Governor Sinha called the Poonch incident “heart-rending” and said, “May God give strength to the bereaved parents to bear this shock. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured children.”

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also expressed sadness and ordered an inquiry into the school safety measures.

The Indian Army’s White Knight Corps, which responded quickly in the Reasi operation, said its troops were mobilised to support rescue and relief efforts in the affected areas.

“Immediate support was provided to affected locals, showcasing Army’s unwavering commitment to the people. Rescue and support operations are currently in progress. We serve, We Protect!” Army spokesman said in a post on X.

Deputy Commissioner Poonch, VikasKundal, visited the hospital and met with the injured students and their families.

He instructed the medical staff to ensure the best possible care and announced financial relief from the Red Cross Fund: ₹1 lakh for the family of the deceased and ₹50,000 each for the families of the injured.

Meanwhile, during the past 24 hours, as per Meteorological Department data, Katra recorded 184.2 mm of rain, Udhampur recorded 97.4 mm, and Kathua 22 mm.

The new Vaishno Devi track near Himkoti was also blocked by a separate landslide on Sunday night, and restoration work is underway.

Director MeT, Dr Mukhtar Ahmad, told Rising Kashmir that wet spell will continue during next 24 hours and issued a weather advisory for July 21 to 24, forecasting light to moderate rain, heavy showers at isolated places, and gusty winds.

“There is a risk of flash floods, waterlogging, landslides, and a rise in river levels. Farmers have been advised to halt all field operations during this period,” he said.

On 22nd July, there is a possibility of intermittent spells of light to moderate rain along with gusty winds at many places, with intense showers at few places & heavy to very heavy rain at isolated to scattered places of Jammu Div.

“From 23-24th July, weather will remain generally cloudy with Intermittent spells of light to moderate rain, thundershower at many places with intense showers at few places with heavy rain at isolated places of J&K,” he said.

Dr Mukhtar said again from 25-27th July, hot and humid weather with possibility of brief showers at a few places.