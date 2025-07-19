Pilgrim from MP walks 3,200 km to Reach Amarnath Cave, Carrying Religious Flag and 25-kg Backpack
Yatra on Foot
Sign Up For Daily Newsletter
Be keep up! Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.
Leave a Comment Leave a Comment
Stay Connected
Latest News
Recent Posts
- “Why did PM Modi compromise country’s honour for trade?”: Congress after Trump again claims to have stopped Indo-Pak conflict
- Pilgrim from MP walks 3,200 km to Reach Amarnath Cave, Carrying Religious Flag and 25-kg Backpack
- Five Amarnath Pilgrims Injured as Truck Rams Innova Near Battal Ballian, Udhampur
- China “strongly” condemns Pahalgam attack, calls on regional countries to enhance counter terrorism ops
- “We got it solved through trade”: US President again claims to have stopped Indo-Pak conflict