Video

Pilgrim from MP walks 3,200 km to Reach Amarnath Cave, Carrying Religious Flag and 25-kg Backpack

Yatra on Foot

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
0 Min Read

First time voters urged to register and cast their vote
The Kashmir Schools Federation extends its heartfelt gratitude to Lieutenant Governor
Over two lakh pilgrims have undertaken the annual Amarnath Yatra since it began on July 3.
Beat the Heat in Paradise: Kashmir’s New Swimming Pool Oasis Promises Fun in the Sun
MeT Forecasts Light Snowfall in Plains Today, Improvement Expected from Friday
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Five Amarnath Pilgrims Injured as Truck Rams Innova Near Battal Ballian, Udhampur
Next Article “Why did PM Modi compromise country’s honour for trade?”: Congress after Trump again claims to have stopped Indo-Pak conflict
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

“Why did PM Modi compromise country’s honour for trade?”: Congress after Trump again claims to have stopped Indo-Pak conflict
Breaking National World
Five Amarnath Pilgrims Injured as Truck Rams Innova Near Battal Ballian, Udhampur
Video
China “strongly” condemns Pahalgam attack, calls on regional countries to enhance counter terrorism ops
Breaking National World
“We got it solved through trade”: US President again claims to have stopped Indo-Pak conflict
Breaking National World