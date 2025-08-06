Sports

Pickleball Gains Ground in Kashmir

*Grand event begins at SSM College of Engineering *Sports Council Secy Nuzhat Gul highlights role of sports in curbing drug abuse

ARIF RASHID
Pattan (Baramulla), Aug 05: Secretary of the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council, Nuzhat Gul, on Tuesday said that various types of sporting activities are being conducted in the border areas of Jammu and Kashmir. This includes enhancing sports infrastructure, and plans are underway to organise Kho-Kho activities across all border areas of the Union Territory.She was speaking at the inauguration of pickleball courts at SSM College of Engineering in Pattan, held in the presence of the college management and students. In view of the growing popularity of pickleball, the institution has developed courts of international standards. Speaking to reporters, Nuzhat Gul remarked that private educational institutions are now creating sports infrastructure within their campuses, such as badminton and pickleball courts. She noted that students of SSM College are actively participating in various sporting events. “Sports infrastructure is a fundamental milestone in educational institutions and colleges. Once it is in place, students are more likely to engage in sports. We must appreciate and encourage college managements that take such initiatives,” Gul said. The Sports Secretary urged both government and private institutions to come forward and promote student participation in sports. Highlighting the rising issue of drug addiction in Jammu and Kashmir, she said that sports offer a productive outlet for youth and are an effective deterrent against substance abuse. “We have conducted various sporting events across Jammu and Kashmir under different government initiatives. Just two days ago, the Kashmir Super League began at TRC Srinagar, attracting thousands of spectators daily. Families, including women, children, young girls, and senior citizens, are attending and enjoying the matches. Sports are providing a platform for social connection and shared enjoyment,” she added. Nuzhat Gul also stressed that several types of sports events are being conducted in the border areas. “We have organised numerous volleyball events in Poonch under the border sports initiative. Plans are also underway to hold a Kabaddi Super League and Kho-Kho tournaments in these areas.” She further noted that under the Border Support Development scheme, sports infrastructure is being established in districts such as Mendhar, Samba and Kupwara with support from the Government of India.

