PhysicsWallah announces PWNSAT 2025 to offer scholarships for NEET, JEE aspirants

Srinagar, July 23: Education Company PhysicsWallah (PW) announced its fourth edition of PWNSAT (PhysicsWallah National Scholarship Cum Admission Test) 2025, a scholarship test. This initiative attempts to support NEET-UG and IIT-JEE aspirants by making education and guidance accessible to students, regardless of their financial background.According to a statement issued here, the initiative was announced at an event held in (Srinagar Vidyapeeth) where PW Regional Head of Punjab & Jammu-Kashmir, PW Vidyapeeth Srinagar’s Centre Head and Business Head came together to explain the various features/benefits of PWNSAT 2025. Furthermore, Principals of multiple schools from the city, also attended the event. The PWNSAT 2025 exam will be conducted across both online and offline modes, trying to make the exam more accessible to students across regions. Students choosing the online mode can appear for the exam between October 1 and October 15, 2025. For those opting for the offline mode, the exam will be conducted on October 5 and October 12, 2025, at all PW Vidyapeeth and Pathshala centres. Registration for the exam is free and now open to students from Class V to XII, as well as those who have completed Class XII, across both PCM and PCB streams. Results are scheduled to be announced on 25th October, 2025.Alakh Pandey, Educator, Founder and CEO of PhysicsWallah, said, “Many students give up on their dreams, not because of a lack of potential, but because of financial barriers. PWNSAT 2025 is our effort to change that. Every child deserves a fair chance, and through this initiative, we’re trying to reach every student, tell them that their dreams matter, and we’re here to support them.”The top performers in these exams will be awarded cash rewards as well as a 100% scholarship, covering the entire fee.