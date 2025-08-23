PHDCCI & Silk Board’s ‘Seri Tourism’ hailed as future milestone on silk route

Srinagar, Aug 22: In a significant move to boost experiential tourism, the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kashmir (PHDCCI) and the P4 Basic Seed Farm Centre, Central Silk Board, convened an interactive meeting at the idyllic P4 Basic Seed Farm on the banks of the serene Manasbal Lake.According to a statement issued here, the meeting centred on the development of a unique “Seri Tourism” project, a joint initiative of the Ministry of Tourism and the Ministry of Textiles.The project is being implemented under the leadership of Dr. Rajesh Kumar, Scientist-D and In-Charge of the Centre Silk Board P4 Basic Seed Farm, Manasbal.The innovative project aims to transform the farm into a premier destination for national and international tourists, students, and researchers. It will showcase the entire organic value chain of silk production—from mulberry cultivation and silkworm rearing to reeling and weaving—all within the breath-taking ecosystem of Manasbal Lake.Vicky Shaw, Chairman of PHDCCI-Kashmir, lauded the efforts of Dr. Rajesh Kumar, stating, “Dr. Rajesh Kumar has done a phenomenal job in preserving this farm as a purely organic haven and maintaining a plethora of the silk value chain. The depth of knowledge conserved here is a unique asset. This project is not just an initiative; it will be a milestone on the modern silk route, connecting our heritage with global curiosity.”Shaw further emphasised the project’s potential, adding, “‘Seri Tourism’ will add another feather to our plethora of tourism attractions in Jammu & Kashmir.”