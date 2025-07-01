Ph.D. scholar from NIT Srinagar selected for Heidelberg Laureate Forum 2025

A Ph.D. scholar from the Department of Mathematics from National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar has been selected to participate in the 14th Heidelberg Laureate Forum (HLF), which will be held in Heidelberg, Germany, from September 13 to 22, 2025.

Samir Ahmad Wagay is pursuing his doctoral research under the supervision of Dr. Rameez Raja, Assistant Professor in the Department of Mathematics. His selection for this prestigious forum places him among just 200 young researchers worldwide, chosen through a highly competitive process.

The Heidelberg Laureate Forum is one of the most prestigious events in the fields of mathematics and computer science. It offers a unique opportunity for top young researchers and Ph.D. students to interact closely with laureates of the most distinguished international awards including the Abel Prize, ACM A.M. Turing Award, ACM Prize in Computing, Fields Medal, IMU Abacus Medal, and the Nevanlinna Prize.

The entire trip, including international travel, accommodation, and participation costs, will be fully sponsored by the Heidelberg Laureate Forum Foundation. This support ensures that participants can fully engage with the week-long program of lectures, workshops, and networking events without any financial burden.

In his message, Director of NIT Srinagar, Prof. Binod Kumar Kanaujia extended his heartfelt congratulations to Wagay and appreciated the efforts of the Department of Mathematics in mentoring and guiding young researchers towards international platforms.

Registrar Prof. Atikur Rehman also congratulated Mr. Wagay and said that his selection is a matter of pride for the institute and an inspiration for other research scholars pursuing academic excellence.

Dr. Rameez Raja, Wagay’s Ph.D. supervisor, expressed happiness over the selection and said that such opportunities provide young researchers with valuable exposure to global scientific developments and peer networks.

HLF is a networking conference where 200 carefully selected young researchers in mathematics and computer science spend a week interacting with the laureates of the disciplines: recipients of the Abel Prize, ACM A.M. Turing Award, ACM Prize in Computing, Fields Medal, IMU Abacus Medal and Nevanlinna Prize. Established in 2013, the HLF is annually organized by the Heidelberg Laureate Forum Foundation (HLFF).

It was initiated by the German foundation Klaus Tschira Stiftung (KTS), which promotes natural sciences, mathematics and computer science. Inspired by the idea of providing bright young minds the opportunity to interact with their scientific role models, physicist and co-founder of SAP, Klaus Tschira (1940–2015) laid the groundwork for the Forum to exist.

On May 22, 2012, a formal agreement between the organizers and the award-granting institutions was signed in Oslo and the following year the Heidelberg Laureate Forum Foundation was formally established.