PF Commissioner motivates BSF recruits with powerful goal-setting session

Udhampur, April 07: In a dynamic initiative aimed at inspiring young personnel, STC BSF Udhampur hosted a motivational session titled “Motivation Through Goal Setting”, with Regional Provident Fund Commissioner for Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh, Rizwan Uddin motivating the BSF recruits with his powerful speech.

Held under the leadership of Inspector General Sandeep Channan, the event focused on instilling clarity of purpose and long-term vision among newly inducted BSF constables. Rizwan Uddin, known for his impactful leadership and insights on human potential, delivered a compelling talk centred around five essential pillars: Attitude, Belief, Action, Discipline and Decision. He emphasised that these qualities form the bedrock of success, both in uniformed service and in personal life.

“Goal setting provides direction, fosters resilience, and fuels ambition—especially vital for those serving in high-pressure environments,” he said. Adding depth to the session, EPFO officers Mohan Sai, Sanjoy, Priya Bharti, and Aarti Bhasin addressed queries related to personal development and career planning, making the event engaging and thought-provoking. The session was effectively coordinated by Deputy Commandant Sunil Kumar, ensuring a smooth flow and meaningful takeaway for all participants. The event underscored the growing emphasis on mental and emotional empowerment in the armed forces. More than a ceremonial appearance, Rizwan Uddin’s presence represented a powerful message of self-belief, purpose-driven service, and transformative leadership.