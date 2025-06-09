“People’s participation increased due to trust in Modi’s leadership,” says JP Nadda

BJP President and Union Minister JP Nadda on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has taken bold steps for national security, reduced Naxal violence, improved infrastructure in border areas, and launched many welfare schemes that changed people’s lives.

As the Narendra Modi-led NDA government completed 11 years, Nadda highlighted how India responded strongly to the Uri and Pulwama attacks with surgical strikes and airstrikes, reduced Naxal-affected districts from 126 to 18, and built over 8,000 km of border roads.

Addressing a press conference, JP Nadda said, “PM Modi has confronted every challenge head-on. When the Uri attack happened, for the first time, PM Modi openly declared that the sacrifice of our soldiers would not go in vain, and soon after, surgical strikes were carried out across the border. Following the Pulwama attack, PM Modi again sent a clear message to the enemies of the nation–that they had made a grave mistake. In Bihar too, he boldly declared that terrorists would be punished beyond their imagination, terrorist camps were destroyed, and through Operation Sindoor, that promise was fulfilled…The results speak for themselves.”

He said the Modi government has taken strong steps to improve national security by reducing Naxal violence, eliminating top extremist leaders, and building over 8,000 km of border roads to boost security and development in remote areas.

“Our government stands firm, taking bold steps to protect the nation and shape its future…Under the Modi government, the number of districts affected by Naxalite violence has significantly reduced from 126 to just 18. Top leaders of Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) have been eliminated. There was a time when even a former Defence Minister once said, “We don’t build roads in border areas so that the enemy can’t reach us.” Today, that mindset has changed completely. We have constructed over 8,000 kilometres of border roads, strengthening both our national security and infrastructure in previously neglected areas,” Nadda said.

He also praised key government schemes like PM Awas Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, and Jal Jeevan Mission for helping crores of people.

“…Our flagship schemes like Garib Kalyan Yojana, PM Awas Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, and Ujala Yojana have transformed lives. We’ve also provided life insurance and accident insurance coverage to around 40 crore people. People’s participation has significantly increased under the Modi government because of the strong trust in leadership. If I talk about demonetization, I remember how our political parties were instigating the public to take advantage. You may have forgotten, but I do not forget. But the common man of India stood in front of the bank for hours and supported the Demonetization decision of the Modi government. When there is trust in the leadership, the public supports it.”

He said that under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, key policies like the National Education Policy and National Health Policy were implemented smoothly with wide support, and campaigns like Swachh Bharat became major public movements.

“This is the same country where, in the past, even education ministers struggled to hold press conferences together. But today, we collectively agreed on the National Education Policy (NEP), a result of one of the widest and most inclusive consultation processes in our history. Thanks to a holistic approach, we introduced a new National Health Policy smoothly, without confusion or chaos. Initiatives like Swachh Bharat have become among the most successful mass movements…”

Narendra Modi first took oath as the Prime Minister of India on May 26, 2014, and is currently serving his third consecutive term. Last year, he took oath as Prime Minister on June 9 after winning elections for the third term.

Marking the occasion, the Union government also released a comprehensive e-book detailing achievements across various sectors over the past 11 years. The year 2025 marks 11 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. (ANI)