People yearn for clean, credible politics: Sajad Lone

Welcomes political figure from Kupwara into party

Srinagar, Dec 11 (ANI): Jammu And Kashmir Peoples Conference President Sajad Lone addresses the party supporters after former Jammu and Kashmir National Conference senior Vice-President central Zone from Khansahib Constituency of central district Manzoor Ahmad Wani joins the party, at Lone's residence, in Srinagar on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Srinagar, June 22: People’s Conference (PC) president Sajad Gani Lone ono Sunday welcomed prominent political figure Qaiser Ahmad of Dardsun Kupwara from Trehgam Constituency, along with his team of dedicated associates, into the party fold.

The induction, held amid an atmosphere of enthusiasm and political momentum, marks another step in PC’s expanding grassroots presence across Kashmir, the party said in a statement, adding that the event turned into a powerful demonstration of unity and purpose, with several senior party leaders and regional figures in attendance.

Among them were Chief Spokesperson and former MLA Kupwara Advocate Bashir Ahmad Dar, DDC Chairman Irfan Panditpuri, District President Hafizullah Mir, Lolab Incharge Mudasir Akbar Shah, DDC members Suliman Mir and Habibullah Beigh, as well as Advocate Abdul Majeed and Tahir Sofi.

Leading the induction with characteristic clarity and conviction, Lone framed the development as more than a political alignment while calling it a reflection of the people’s growing aspirations for accountable and progressive leadership.

“Qaiser Ahmad’s joining is far more than symbolic—it resonates with the aspirations of the people of Trehgam-Kupwara, who yearn for clean, credible and forward-looking politics,” the PC chief said. “As someone who has himself contested elections, his decision to join our ranks is a powerful validation of JKPC’s people-first agenda.”

Welcoming the new entrants, Lone reaffirmed PC’s commitment to restoring democratic values in Jammu and Kashmir’s political landscape. “This joining reinforces the people’s trust in our vision of inclusive development, transparency and participatory democracy,” he added.

Emphasising the importance of unity and shared purpose, the MLA Handwara concluded: “Politics, when driven by integrity, is a unifying force. Today’s moment captures that essence. Together, we move forward with one mission: to serve the people with dignity, determination and dedication.”

