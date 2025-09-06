People welcome Railways’ approval for Bla–Uri line doubling project

Follow us on

Srinagar, Sept 05: People on Friday welcomed the Ministry of Railways’ clearance of two major projects for Jammu and Kashmir – the construction of the Baramulla–Uri railway line and the doubling of the Qazigund–Budgam stretch.

According to officials, the new 40.2-km broad-gauge line between Baramulla and Uri will connect five existing stations and provide all-weather connectivity to Uri, a border town near Kaman Post.

The project includes three Road Under Bridges (RUBs) and nine Road Over Bridges (ROBs), and will require fresh land acquisition.

Locals in Uri said the announcement has rekindled hopes of better connectivity and economic opportunities.

Javid Ahmad Dar, a teacher at Chandanwadi Uri, said that for decades, people have been dependent on roads that often witness traffic jams.

“Rail connectivity will change our lives,” he said. “It will also bring tourists directly to our town, boosting our livelihood. Save time to reach other parts of Kashmir.”

He added, “For us living near the border, this railway line is not just transport, it’s a lifeline and security. We often miss classes in Srinagar whenever the link roads are blocked. Trains will save both time and money.”

Another local, Mohammad Saqib, said that railways will open markets for horticulture produce, handicrafts, and other goods. Better freight connectivity can lower transport costs and benefit farmers, he added.

The second project involves doubling the 73.5-km Qazigund–Budgam line. At present, trains in the valley run on a single track, limiting capacity.