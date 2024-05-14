People place trust in PM Modi’s ‘Vishwas & Vikas’ in Valley: Tarun Chugh

Tarun Chugh, the National General Secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party & Incharge Jammu and Kashmir, has applauded the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for fostering a peaceful atmosphere in Jammu and Kashmir since the eruption of militancy.

Chugh remarked on the recent polls in the region, highlighting that these elections marked a significant milestone following the abrogation of Article 370.

He highlighted a notable increase in voter participation and a complete absence of untoward incidents throughout the day, attributing this success to the effective governance under the BJP party.

“Following the abrogation of Article 370, these elections represent the first major polls conducted in large numbers, with not a single untoward incident reported throughout the day,” Chugh stated.

“There was no polling station that witnessed zero per cent polling. No law-and-order incident was reported anywhere. This historic voter turnout is a direct response to those who incessantly invoked China and Pakistan, attempting to sow discord and undermine our efforts.”

Chugh further highlighted the end of the era of family politics, represented by the Abdullahs and Muftis, noting a substantial increase in voter turnout compared to previous administrations. “Under our rule, democracy has flourished throughout Kashmir, with people demonstrating their belief in the democratic process through their enthusiastic participation in the electoral process,” he added.

“This surge in voter turnout is a direct response to those who opposed the abrogation of Article 370,” Chugh continued.

“People came out in large numbers to cast their votes in Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency and reaffirmed their faith in democracy and the constitution. I commend the hard work by all the stakeholders for free, fair, peaceful and smooth conduct of the polling. It is heartening to see the huge surge in voting percentage in the biggest festival of democracy.”(KNS)