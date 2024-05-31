Developing Story

People of Kashmir not bad, there is need to hold them: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday said that People of Kashmir are not bad but there is need to hold them.

In an interview with National Television, Modi stated that while occasional incidents like bomb blasts may receive media attention, they do not accurately reflect the overall situation in Kashmir. “There is a need to hold Kashmiris. A single bomb blast makes a news, but people don’t know the actual reality”.

He said that he has been happy to see that a huge turnout has recorded from Kashmir valley in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. He said Kashmiri’s voted for Kashmir and the country.

“I am happy to see people of Kashmir have voted for Kashmir and the country. Though BJP had fielded no candidate from Kashmir valley, but still the region recorded 60 percent voter turnout in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls”, he added.

“Such a huge voter turnout in Kashmir reflects that people of the region have pinned confidence in Indian constitution,” PM Modi said.

Hailing Kashmiri’s for their rejoining mainstream, PM Modi said that people of Kashmir have a lot of respect for my tricolor. “Today you can see tricolor at top in Srinagar’s Lal Chowk,” he said.

He added it has been my long journey to make this dream come true. “I used to go Kashmir valley in past when there was uncertainty. Today people overwhelmingly embrace tricolor which reflects their trust on country democracy and constitution,” PM Modi added.

Citing example, PM Modi said there was a girl who used to pelt stones to a long distance but today she has become a professional sports player and represents India.(KNS)

