“People involved were overcome with emotions”: Mehbooba Mufti on mob defacing Hazratbal shrine plaque

Follow us on

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday defended the vandals of the stone plaque at the revered Assari Sharief Hazratbal Shrine, saying that it is not right to call these people terrorists and individuals involved were “overcome with emotions.”

Mufti held the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board and its members responsible for the escalation of the event and demanded action against them under Section 295-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), claiming what they did was an act of “blasphemy.”

Her remarks came after a viral video had surfaced showing a mob defacing the national emblem inscribed on the foundation stone of the shrine, which is undergoing reconstruction and redevelopment under the Waqf Board.

Addressing a press conference, the PDP chief said, “The people who vandalised after getting overcome with emotions and they are not against the emblem… It is not right to say that these people should be arrested under the Public Safety Act and they are terrorists… I would say there should be action against those who are demanding action under section 295-A because this is blasphemy for us… Any act which hurts the sentiment of a particular religion, then there should be action against this. I would urge CM Omar Abdullah to take action in this matter. Waqf board is responsible in this… Action under section 295-A should be taken against those responsible, especially the Waqf board…”

Earlier on Friday, Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board chairperson and BJP leader Dr Darakshan Andrabi strongly condemned the vandalism of a stone plaque at the Assari Sharief Hazratbal Shrine, terming the incident a “very unfortunate”.

Speaking to ANI, Andrabi said, “This incident is very unfortunate. Tarnishing the national emblem is a terrorist attack, and the attackers are the goons of a political party. These people destroyed Kashmir earlier as well, and now they have openly come inside the Dargah Sharif.”

She added that a Waqf administrator present at the site narrowly escaped an attack, adding that the mob not only insulted the national emblem but also “damaged the dignity of the dargah.”

Andrabi said, “Our administrator had a narrow escape. The mob attacked him as well… This mob has committed a huge crime by tarnishing the national emblem. They have damaged the dignity of the dargah, and once they are identified, they will be banned from entering the dargah for life, and an FIR will be filed against them.” (ANI)