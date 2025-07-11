BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

People Have Rejected Those Who Ruined J&K Since 2014: Sakina Itoo

Agencies
Agencies
1 Min Read

Srinagar July 11: Cabinet Minister Sakina Itoo said the people of Jammu and Kashmir are still facing the consequences of the decisions taken during the BJP-PDP coalition government that began in 2014.

She said those who often used the name of Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah when there was special status and statehood are now silent when people are in trouble. “They used to talk a lot then, but today, when the people are suffering, they are nowhere,” she said.

According to Kashmir News Service (KNS), Itoo said the National Conference is not here just to speak — they have been given responsibility by the people and by faith.

“We are working for the rights of our people — whether it’s about land, jobs, statehood, or special status. This is our duty,” she said.

She added that the damage caused over the years won’t be fixed overnight, but the party is committed to working through it. “Those who brought us to this point now have nothing meaningful to offer. People have already turned away from them. Even their own leaders couldn’t gather support — that says a lot,” Itoo added.(KNS)

Police visits families of Police martyrs in Kulgam
32 killed following earthquake in Xizang in Tibet Autonomous Region
Ayodhya Airport completed in record time of 20 months: Airport Authority Chairman
Agniveer’ killed, two injured in mine blast along LoC in Nowshera Sector
IGP Kashmir promotes 716 officials to their next ranks
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Groom Among Three Injured Due To Stone Shooting Along Mughal Road In J&K’s Poonch
Next Article CM Omar Holds Special Interaction with Tour Operators from Across the Country 
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Police attach property worth over Rs 3.59 crores as proceeds of Terrorism in Bandipora 
Breaking Kashmir
IICT upgrades skill of 11,000 carpet weavers under various flagship schemes in Kashmir 
Breaking Kashmir
SANJY 2025: J&K Traffic Police Issues Traffic Advisory for Jammu-Srinagar NHW 
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
“You show me one photograph…” NSA Ajit Doval slams foreign media’s coverage of Operation Sindoor
Breaking National