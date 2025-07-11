People Have Rejected Those Who Ruined J&K Since 2014: Sakina Itoo

Srinagar July 11: Cabinet Minister Sakina Itoo said the people of Jammu and Kashmir are still facing the consequences of the decisions taken during the BJP-PDP coalition government that began in 2014.

She said those who often used the name of Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah when there was special status and statehood are now silent when people are in trouble. “They used to talk a lot then, but today, when the people are suffering, they are nowhere,” she said.

According to Kashmir News Service (KNS), Itoo said the National Conference is not here just to speak — they have been given responsibility by the people and by faith.

“We are working for the rights of our people — whether it’s about land, jobs, statehood, or special status. This is our duty,” she said.

She added that the damage caused over the years won’t be fixed overnight, but the party is committed to working through it. “Those who brought us to this point now have nothing meaningful to offer. People have already turned away from them. Even their own leaders couldn’t gather support — that says a lot,” Itoo added.(KNS)