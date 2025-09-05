PEFI Organises National Anti-Doping Awareness Workshop at GCOPE Ganderbal

Follow us on

Ganderbal, Sept 4: The Physical Education Foundation of India (PEFI), under the aegis of the Department of Youth Services and Sports J&K, on Thursday organised a One-Day National Workshop on the theme “Empowering Coaches for Clean Sports” at the Government College of Physical Education (GCOPE), Ganderbal.

A statement issued here said that the workshop was inaugurated by Dr Piyush Jain, National Convener of PEFI, in the presence of Dr Showkat Hussain, Principal GCOPE Ganderbal, and Alka Gurnani, National Manager, Amway India. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation of nearly 200 delegates, including coaches, faculty members and students of Physical Education. In his inaugural address, Dr Jain stressed the importance of innovation and modern approaches in Physical Education and Sports Sciences. He called upon participants to champion the cause of clean sports and use the influence of sport to curb drug abuse in society. The workshop featured thought-provoking sessions by eminent speakers such as Dr Rajesh Mailagire (World Anti-Doping Agency), Pankaj Kumar (PEFI National Body), Dr Abid Bashir (State Coordinator, PEFI J&K) and Dr Ashraf Khan (State Executive Member, PEFI). The deliberations provided both global and national perspectives on anti-doping measures, WADA-compliant practices, and the pivotal role of coaches in safeguarding the integrity of sport. The event served as a platform for knowledge sharing, capacity building, and awareness, encouraging coaches to guide athletes with ethical practices, discipline, and a firm stand against doping.