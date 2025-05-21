PDP’s Madni invokes Mufti Sayeed’s legacy, alleges NC-BJP nexus

Srinagar, May 20: People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Vice President Sartaj Madni on Tuesday chaired a significant meeting in central Kashmir, focusing on enhancing organisational strength and fostering grassroots connections.

According to a party statement issued here, Madni in his address emphasised the enduring legacy of PDP founder Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, urging party members to adhere to his visionary roadmap. He accused the National Conference (NC) of having a covert alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), while clarifying that the PDP’s past engagement with the BJP was conditional and strategic.

Senior leader and former minister, Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura highlighted the party’s commitment to fortifying its base. He expressed confidence in securing victory in the upcoming by-election in Budgam constituency.

General Secretary Khursheed Alam reviewed the successful organisational meetings held across central Kashmir over the past four months, noting that all zone presidents in the Kashmir division were appointed seamlessly.

PDP leaders underscored the importance of internal coordination and Srinagar’s pivotal role in creating a conducive environment to ensure PDP’s success in all future elections across the Kashmir division.

The meeting reaffirmed PDP’s resolve to strengthen its organisational framework and connect with the people to uphold its commitment to their aspirations, the statement said.

Former minister Asiea Naqash, Women’s Wing President and ex-MLA Anjum Fazli, spokespersons Mohammad Iqbal Tramboo and Zuhaib Yousuf Mir and Shokia Qurashi, Media Coordinator, Bashir Ahmad Beigh, District Presidents Abdul Qayoom Bhat (Srinagar), Mohammad Yaseen Bhat (Budgam), Zahoor Ahmad Rather (Ganderbal), Arif Laigaroo, Jammat Ali Shah, Aga Muntazir, Dr Ali Mohammad, Abdul Hameed Kohsheen, Manzoor Ahmad Wani, Ghulam Ahmad Khan, Tabassum Hilal, Sara Nayeema and all zonal presidents were present at the meeting.