PDP’s 26th Foundation Day: Mehbooba Mufti Calls for Reconciliation , Dialogue & Demilitarisation in J&K 

Srinagar, July 28 : On the 26th Foundation Day of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), President Mehbooba Mufti delivered a stirring address in Srinagar, urging the Central Government to abandon its security-centric approach in Jammu and Kashmir and embrace meaningful reconciliation and dialogue to address the region’s longstanding issues.

Speaking at the event, Ms. Mufti sharply criticized the Centre’s policies, stating, “What is India’s foreign policy without Jammu and Kashmir at its heart? Decades of conflict have brought only suffering , wars end, only to be replaced by new ones. Pakistan has invested in war machinery, and India, once revered as the ‘hathi’ for its strength and wisdom, has shackled Jammu and Kashmir with a heavy-handed approach.” Quoting the External Affairs Minister, she added, “Look at China’s GDP and where India stands today. These are not my words but a reflection of our misplaced priorities.”

Ms. Mufti highlighted the socio-economic neglect in the region, saying, “Our country grapples with poverty many schools lack basic facilities like toilets and clean drinking water, yet we prioritize buying weapons and deploying more CRPF companies. How much security is enough? Militarization cannot heal wounds. Until the Centre embraces the people of Jammu and Kashmir with empathy and addresses their genuine aspirations, no progress will be made.”

In a direct appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she urged bold leadership: “PM Modi Ji, with the mandate of 120 crore people, you have the power to rewrite the story of Jammu and Kashmir. If India is to surpass nations like China, it must end this war-like system and take concrete steps toward reconciliation. Restore the trust of the people by engaging in a process that respects their dignity and rights.”

Ms. Mufti also lambasted the Centre’s approach to governance in the region, stating, “The revocation of Article 370 has not brought peace or prosperity it has deepened alienation. The people of Jammu and Kashmir are not enemies; they are citizens seeking justice and inclusion. The Centre must stop treating this region as a security problem and start addressing it as a political issue requiring dialogue and statesmanship.”

Reflecting on PDP’s legacy, Ms. Mufti reiterated the party’s unwavering commitment to dialogue, a vision set by its founder, late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed. “Whether in power or opposition, PDP has always championed engagement over suppression. Our goal is a peaceful, prosperous Jammu and Kashmir, integrated with India through mutual respect, not coercion,” she asserted.

The PDP calls on the Central Government to initiate a credible process, restore democratic institutions in its true sense, and prioritize the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir to build a future of peace and progress.