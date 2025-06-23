‘PDP will ensure people’s voices are heard’

Jammu, Jun 22: Senior leaders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Narinder Sharma, Incharge RS Pura constituency, and Karan Singh, Incharge Suchetgarh constituency, organised a workers’ meeting at village Jinder Kalan. The gathering was attended by prominent party workers, including Bachan Lal, Raj Kumar, Rattan Lal, Anil Kumar, and Puran Chand.

The meeting served as a platform for party workers to voice their grievances and concerns. Both senior leaders attentively listened, demonstrating their commitment to addressing the issues raised. Sharma and Singh assured the workers that their concerns would be brought to the attention of the relevant authorities and that efforts would be made to resolve them within a specified timeframe.

Narinder Sharma said the primary goal of the meeting was to strengthen the bond between party leadership and workers, ensuring their voices are heard and their issues addressed. He assured the gathering that their grievances would be highlighted before the authorities, aligning with the agenda of Party President Mehbooba Mufti, who, he said, is dedicated to effective representation and timely resolution of public issues.

“Such meetings foster trust and confidence among party workers, reaffirming the party’s commitment to the welfare of the community,” Sharma said.

He said the meeting reaffirmed the party’s resolve to strengthen the hands of Mehbooba Mufti, a bold voice for Jammu and Kashmir who actively raises public concerns and advocates for people’s rights. The participants expressed their solidarity with Mehbooba Mufti, acknowledging her efforts and pledging to support her leadership in addressing regional issues.

Karan Singh, speaking on the occasion, reflected that the meeting demonstrated the trust and confidence of party workers in Mehbooba Mufti’s leadership. He emphasised the commitment of workers to work together to meet regional challenges, strengthen grassroots presence, and reconnect with the public.

“The party is preparing for upcoming Municipal and Panchayat elections with renewed vigour, aiming to activate its well-structured grassroots network in line with the political vision of the party’s founder, Mufti Mohammad Sayeed,” Singh said.