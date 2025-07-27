PDP turned into ‘Khandani Jamaat’, says Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar, Jul 26: People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader Sarwar Mufti, along with dozens of his associates, from Srigufwara–Bijbehara Assembly constituency, formally joined the Apni Party here on Saturday. The party president, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari and other senior leaders extended a warm welcome to the new entrants.Besides Sarwar Mufti, his prominent associates who joined the Apni Party along with their teams included Mohammad Abdullah Shah, Mudasir Ali Latoo, Showkat Ahmad Salro, Advocate Zeshan Danish, Showkat Ahmad Latto, Mohammad Abbas Wani, and others. All of them belong to the Srigufwara–Bijbehara Assembly constituency, the party said in a statement issued here.Bukhari, while welcoming Mufti Sarwar along and his associates into the Apni Party, extended an invitation to all PDP leaders who had worked with the late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed and now feel uncomfortable in that organisation.He said, “I am pleased to welcome Mufti Sarwar and the leaders and workers who have joined Apni Party today. This party belongs to the people of Jammu and Kashmir — not to any political family. We do not believe in dynastic rule, and everyone is welcome here.”He went on to say, “The problem with the PDP is that it has ended up in the hands of a single family. It was established in 1999 to offer a political alternative, to end dynastic rule, and to challenge the arrogant monopoly of the National Conference. Unfortunately, over time, the PDP itself turned into a Khandani Jamaat — a family-run party. I know that many of those who worked closely with the late Mufti Sahib now feel sidelined and humiliated within the party. I invite them to join the Apni Party. Together, we will work to uphold the dignity of the people and restore their rights.”Taking a dig at traditional political parties, Bukhari said, “Over the past several decades, these parties have sold everything to New Delhi. From surrendering the post of Prime Minister to allowing the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court in this region, they have compromised on everything for their personal and political gain.”After the event, while speaking to reporters, the Apni Party chief accused the traditional political parties of not being serious about their demand for statehood. He said, “They are not serious. They are not even willing to join hands to strengthen this demand before the Centre. No sincere efforts are being made for the restoration of statehood. It is only the Apni Party that is preparing itself and building the strength to genuinely struggle for the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir.”On this occasion, Sarwar Mufti expressed his gratitude to the party leadership, especially Altaf Bukhari. He highlighted the pressing public issues faced by people across J&K, as well as the grievances from his own constituency of Srigufwara–Bijbehara. Mufti expressed his hope that he and his colleagues will be able to stand by the people and play a pivotal role in addressing these issues and grievances through the platform of Apni Party.