PDP pushed J&K into decade of suffering: Sagar

Srinagar, Jun 28: National Conference (NC) General Secretary and Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Khanyar, Ali Muhammad Sagar on Saturday said the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance in 2014 “wasn’t just a mismatch but a recipe for disaster that served the people a decade-long dish of distress”.

Sagar made these remarks while interacting with party functionaries, individuals, and public delegations who called on him at the party headquarters, Nawa-e-Subha Srinagar, the party said in a statement issued here.

Sharing the concerns of the visiting delegations, Sagar said, “The decade-long hardships endured by the people were a direct result of the ill-fated and opportunistic alliance between PDP and BJP.”

“That alliance was not about governance or public welfare; it was a power grab at the cost of people’s dignity and regional development,” he said. “The so-called North Pole-South Pole alliance only opened the floodgates for those who sought to undermine our identity. And to this day, no apology has been offered for the events of 2015 and 2016.”

The MLA Khanyar further asserted that the current Omar Abdullah-led government is steadfast in its efforts to “steer Jammu and Kashmir out of the darkness caused by the past misgovernance”. “We are focusing on development and dignity. Our cabinet decisions, assembly resolutions, and first budget reflect our welfare-driven approach,” he said. “There is no ambiguity in our intentions or actions.”

Sagar added, “The damage done over the past ten years cannot be reversed overnight.”

He assured that the government is on the right path, saying: “Omar Abdullah Sahab’s cabinet is working tirelessly to deliver relief to the people and to undo the developmental setbacks inflicted over the last decade. It will take time, but we are committed and making steady progress.”

Among others, the party’s State Spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar, Provincial Women’s wing President Er Sabiya Qadri, Minority wing convenor Sardar J S Azad, District President Baramulla (Women’s Wing) Adv. Nelofer Masood, Women’s wing, and Minority wing functionaries were present on the occasion.