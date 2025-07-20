PDP leaders pay condolence visit to party worker’s home

Srinagar, Jul 19: Senior People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader and former State Secretary, Arif Laigroo, visited Qalamdanpora in Habba Kadal to offer condolences on the demise of Ghulam Mohammad Kuchay, father of party worker Ashiq Hussain Kuchay.Laigroo was accompanied by Ward President of Islam Yerbal, Tufail Bhat, along with party workers Sameer-ul-Jameel, Shakeel Ahmed, Saabit Nauman, Ghulam Mohammad, and others.Speaking on the occasion, the PDP leader expressed deep sorrow over the loss and extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family. “Saddened to hear about the passing of Ghulam Mohammad Kuchay of Qalamdanpora, Habba Kadal. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family and pray for strength and patience to bear this irreparable loss,” he said.