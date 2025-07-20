Politics

PDP leaders pay condolence visit to party worker’s home

RK News
RK News
1 Min Read

Srinagar, Jul 19: Senior People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader and former State Secretary, Arif Laigroo, visited Qalamdanpora in Habba Kadal to offer condolences on the demise of Ghulam Mohammad Kuchay, father of party worker Ashiq Hussain Kuchay.Laigroo was accompanied by Ward President of Islam Yerbal, Tufail Bhat, along with party workers Sameer-ul-Jameel, Shakeel Ahmed, Saabit Nauman, Ghulam Mohammad, and others.Speaking on the occasion, the PDP leader expressed deep sorrow over the loss and extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family. “Saddened to hear about the passing of Ghulam Mohammad Kuchay of Qalamdanpora, Habba Kadal. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family and pray for strength and patience to bear this irreparable loss,” he said.

PM Modi will make J&K world’s No 1 tourist destination: Manzoor Bhat
Vision 2023 to define India at 2047: Dr Jitendra
Altaf Bukhari demands priority of passage to fruit-laden trucks on Sgr- Jammu National Highway
Situation peaceful, no reason to delay assembly elections: Apni Party
PDP’s Jamat Ali Shah receives warm welcome from party workers
Share This Article
Previous Article The Sacred Month of Shravan and Archaeological Evidence of Shiva Worship in India
Next Article Waqf Act Secures Muslim Rights—Don’t Let Politics Misguide the Community
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Prophecy in Mathematics: Where Intuition Meets Precision
Opinion
BJP’s Er Aijaz meets B L Santosh, discusses outreach in Kashmir
Politics
Waqf Act Secures Muslim Rights—Don’t Let Politics Misguide the Community
Viewpoint
The Sacred Month of Shravan and Archaeological Evidence of Shiva Worship in India
Viewpoint