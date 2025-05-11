Politics

PDP leader Mir visits shelling-affected households

Srinagar, May 10: People’s Democratic Party (PDP) spokesperson Zuhaib Yousf Mir on Saturday visited several households devastated by the overnight shelling amid the ongoing conflict between India and Pakistan.
Expressing solidarity with the affected families, Mir said, “We stand united with the nation and support all necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of our citizens.”
The PDP leader mourned the tragic loss of ADDC Rajouri, Raj Kumar Thapa, extending his deepest condolences to the family and loved ones. He urged calm and appealed for peace in the subcontinent, emphasising the need for dialogue to prevent further loss of life and property.

 

