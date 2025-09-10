PDP felicitates Adv Bhat on appointment as party’s Add’l Gen Secy

Follow us on

Srinagar, Sept 09: Senior People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader and former Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Shopian, Adv Mohammad Yousuf Bhat was formally felicitated on Tuesday on being appointed as the party’s Additional General Secretary.

In a felicitation programme held at the PDP headquarters here, the party leaders garlanded Adv Bhat.

Those present during the occasion included former minister Adv Gh Nabi Lone Hanjura, General Secretary M. Khursheed Aalam, former minister Zahoor Ahmad Mir, Ex-MLA and President Women’s Wing Anjum Fazli, Ex-MLA and District President Shopian Adv. Mir Ajaz Ahmad, Party Spokesperson Zuhaib Yousuf Mir, Media Coordinator Bashir Beigh, District President Anantnag Adv. Sheikh Javed Ahmad, District President Pulwama G.M. Mir Shahori, District President Srinagar Abdul Qayoom Bhat, Arif Laigaroo, Ab. Hameed Kohshen, Haji Gh. Mohiuddin Wachi, Dr Ali Mohammad, Raja Waheed, Mohammad Altaf, Shafi Kundangar, besides Zonal Presidents and other senior workers.

Expressing gratitude, Adv Bhat thanked the party president Mehbooba Mufti for reposing trust in him once again. MLA Bhat assured that he will work tirelessly to strengthen the party at the grassroots level in close coordination with all ranks of leaders and workers.