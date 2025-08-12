PDP condemns ‘deplorable manhandling’ of JKPCC Chief

Srinagar, Aug 11: The People’s Democratic Party (JKPDP) on Monday condemned the “deplorable manhandling” of the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president, Tariq Hameed Karra, during a peaceful hunger strike at Shaheedi Chowk, Jammu, on Sunday.The hunger strike, part of the JKPCC’s “Hamari Riyasat, Hamara Haq” campaign, was organised to demand the full restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, a cause that resonates deeply with the aspirations of the people of the region.Dr Mehbooba Beg, Chief Spokesperson of PDP, expressed profound dismay over the incident, saying, “The manhandling of Tariq Hameed Karra, a respected senior leader and former MP and MLA Central Shalteng during a peaceful protest is a blatant assault on democratic values and the right to free expression. Such high-handed tactics by the authorities expose their intolerance toward legitimate demands for the restoration of statehood, which is a fundamental right of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. This incident is a grim reminder of the erosion of democratic space in the region.”He said the PDP stands in solidarity with Karra and the JKPCC in their struggle to restore full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, a promise repeatedly made by the Government of India but yet to be fulfilled. “The use of force against peaceful protesters not only undermines the democratic process but also deepens the disconnect between the administration and the people it claims to serve,” Beg said. “The PDP calls for an immediate and thorough investigation into this incident and demands accountability for those responsible for the unwarranted aggression.”The PDP spokesperson further added, “The people of Jammu and Kashmir have endured years of uncertainty and disempowerment since the abrogation of Article 370 and the subsequent downgrade of the state into a Union Territory. The demand for statehood is not just a political issue but a reflection of the collective will of 1.4 crore citizens who seek dignity, representation, and self-governance. Suppressing such voices through force is unacceptable and counterproductive.”PDP urges the authorities to respect the right to peaceful protest and engage in meaningful dialogue with all stakeholders to address the legitimate grievances of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, Beg said. “The party reiterates its commitment to advocating for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status enshrined in Article 370 & 35 A and the demand for statehood,” he added.