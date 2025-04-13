PDP Chief writes to TN, WB, K’taka CMs

Srinagar Apr 12: Former Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti has written letters to the chief ministers of Tamil Nadu (M.K. Stalin), West Bengal (Mamata Banerjee) and Karnataka (Siddaramaiah), urging them to “continue standing up for the foundational values of the Indian Constitution amid an increasingly majoritarian political climate”.

In a statement to KNS, Mufti expressed deep concern over what she termed as the growing tide of majoritarianism, saying it has gripped the country over the past decade. “This trend poses a serious threat to India’s core principles of plurality, diversity and secularism,” she said.

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Chief in the letter said: “While the majority of citizens continue to reject this divisive agenda, those who propagate hatred and exclusion now occupy positions of power. They are systematically targeting our Constitution, democratic institutions, and the secular fabric of our nation. Minorities, particularly Muslims, have borne the brunt of these actions — the latest example being the arbitrary enforcement of new Waqf laws that undermine our religious freedoms.”

Mufti further said these developments are not isolated but part of a “broader pattern of systemic erosion” of rights, including the abrogation of Article 370 and the dismemberment of Jammu and Kashmir.

In her letters to three chief ministers, Mufti acknowledged their consistent and courageous opposition to such “injustices”: “In these dark and difficult times, your clarity, courage and commitment to justice have been a rare beacon of hope. Alongside a few principled voices, you have upheld the inclusive and democratic idea of India. I write to convey my deepest respect and gratitude for countless people who feel voiceless and marginalised today. With your continued leadership and support, I believe we can reclaim our constitutional values and safeguard our shared future.”