PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti urges MEA to take necessary steps to ensure return of stranded Indian students in Iran

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti has urged the Union Government to take immediate steps to ensure the safe return of Indian students who are stranded in Iran amidst the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict.

Taking to ‘X’, Mehbooba Mufti wrote, “Families of the stranded students in Iran are growing increasingly anxious with each passing day. I earnestly urge the Ministry of External Affairs to intervene and take immediate steps to ensure the safe return of their loved ones.”

Earlier on Sunday, the Indian Embassy in Tehran is actively working to ensure the safety and well-being of Indian students studying in Iran amid the current security situation, according to a statement from the Minister of External Affairs.

The Embassy is facilitating the relocation of students to safer places within Iran, where possible. It is also examining other feasible options to ensure student safety, including potential evacuation plans.

The Embassy is in touch with community leaders to discuss welfare and safety concerns, demonstrating its commitment to supporting Indian nationals in Iran.

Israel conducted a “wide-scale” wave of strikes on Sunday targeting several weapons production sites in Iran, the Israeli military said.

The strikes destroyed infrastructure belonging to the Quds Force, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and the Iranian military in Tehran, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).”Numerous weapons production sites across Iran were targeted,” the IDF said.

These targets included a site for the production of navigation and missile systems, a site for producing fuels for various types of missiles, and a planetary mixer designed for the production of surface-to-surface missile engines. (ANI)