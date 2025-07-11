BreakingKashmir

PDF delegation led by Hakeem Yaseen meets LG Sinha, seeks boost to tourism & Youth empowerment

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

Hakeem Mohammad Yaseen, former Minister and President People’s Democratic Front (PDF) called on Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha, today. He was accompanied by Dr Nissar Paul, General Secretary; Shri Showkat Ahamd Raina, Vice President; Shri Mushtaq Shameem, Chief Spokesperson and Shri Sheikh Ab Rashid, Srinagar District President of People’s Democratic Front.

The delegation put forth various important matters pertaining to youth empowerment, promotion of tourism sector and reopening of tourists’ destinations in Budgam District. They also requested for the constitution of Nilnag Development Authority to boost infrastructure and ensure planned, eco-friendly development of the scenic Nilnag area in Budgam.

The Lieutenant Governor assured the members of the delegation that appropriate action will be taken to address the issues projected by them.

Mukesh Ambani overtakes Gautam Adani to become richest Indian in the world
Bukhari family bereaved
CBC organizes two-day outreach programme at Turtuk in Nubra valley
Defence ministry to address media amid fresh ceasefire breaches by Pak
Khelo India Winter Games concludes at Gulmarg; Nisith Pramanik distributes medals among winners
Share This Article
Previous Article LG Manoj Sinha releases Patriotic Song “Jai Kashmir” celebrating unity Post-370
Next Article Two people killed, 4 others injured as vehicle plunges into gorge in Ramban
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Three drug peddlers arrested in South Kashmir
Breaking Kashmir
Two people killed, 4 others injured as vehicle plunges into gorge in Ramban
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
LG Manoj Sinha releases Patriotic Song “Jai Kashmir” celebrating unity Post-370
Breaking Kashmir
DGP J&K conducts security review meeting in South Kashmir, Commends SFs for Amarnath Yatra security
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News