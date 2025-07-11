PDF delegation led by Hakeem Yaseen meets LG Sinha, seeks boost to tourism & Youth empowerment

Hakeem Mohammad Yaseen, former Minister and President People’s Democratic Front (PDF) called on Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha, today. He was accompanied by Dr Nissar Paul, General Secretary; Shri Showkat Ahamd Raina, Vice President; Shri Mushtaq Shameem, Chief Spokesperson and Shri Sheikh Ab Rashid, Srinagar District President of People’s Democratic Front.

The delegation put forth various important matters pertaining to youth empowerment, promotion of tourism sector and reopening of tourists’ destinations in Budgam District. They also requested for the constitution of Nilnag Development Authority to boost infrastructure and ensure planned, eco-friendly development of the scenic Nilnag area in Budgam.

The Lieutenant Governor assured the members of the delegation that appropriate action will be taken to address the issues projected by them.