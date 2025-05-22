PC pays tribute to Abdul Gani Lone on 23rd martyrdom anniversary

Srinagar, May 21: The People’s Conference (PC) held a solemn ceremony at its headquarters in Church Lane to commemorate the 23rd anniversary of Shaheed Abdul Gani Lone’s martyrdom. Leaders and party workers gathered to pay homage to the visionary leader who dedicated his life to peace, dignity, and dialogue in Jammu and Kashmir.

JKPC President Sajad Gani Lone, son of Abdul Gani Lone, led the remembrance, recalling his father’s sacrifice. “He was killed by gunmen 23 years ago while pursuing his dream of peace,” Gani Lone said. “He laid down his life in service of harmony. The days of darkness then were even worse than today. His sacrifice and truth-telling remain a beacon for us all. May Allah grant him Jannat.”

Senior leaders praised Lone’s contributions. Senior Vice President Abdul Gani Vakil called him a “renowned thinker and visionary leader”, whose efforts for peace were thwarted by enemies of tranquillity. Secretary General Molvi Imran Reza Ansari highlighted Lone’s moral strength, emphasising that true power lies in extending hands across divides, not rigid postures.

Others reflected on the void left by his untimely death. Abid Ansari said that Lone’s legacy radiates brilliance in Kashmir’s history, while Abbas Wani remarked that Lone’s absence amplifies his enduring influence. Advocate Bashir Ahmed Dar described his assassination as an attempt to silence reasoned dialogue, yet emphasised that Lone’s ideals continue to inspire.

Irfan Pandith, DDC Chairman and party leader, reminded everyone that Lone’s martyrdom underscores the high price of peace. Nazir Lavay praised his diplomatic finesse and statesmanship, while Irfan Mattoo emphasised Lone’s unwavering commitment to dialogue as a guiding light in tough times.

Mudasir, a party leader, and other speakers highlighted Lone’s relevance today. Mudasir Karim spoke of the ongoing resonance of his vision for peace and principled diplomacy, while Muneeb Quraishi called him a visionary who transcended boundaries with moral clarity. Bashir Chakloo underscored that Lone’s ideals remain a guiding beacon amid current challenges.

Asif Lone, another party leader, concluded with a poignant reminder: “His martyrdom reminds us that violence is often the last resort of failed ideas. Despite being silenced physically, his vision endures.”

A PC worker reflected on the dark chapter his assassination marked in Kashmir’s history. The leaders collectively prayed for his soul, seeking Allah’s forgiveness and elevation among the dwellers of Jannat-ul-Firdous.

Throughout the event, leaders emphasised that bullets may have silenced Lone’s voice, but they could not extinguish the ideals of peace and dignity he championed. His sacrifice remains a testament to the enduring power of dialogue and non-violence in Kashmir, they said.