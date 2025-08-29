BreakingNational

Paytm clarifies on Google Play alert, only recurring payments to be updated to new UPI handles

ANI
ANI
2 Min Read
 Paytm has clarified that Google Play’s recent notification on UPI handle changes was incomplete and may have created confusion.

The company emphasised that there is no disruption to UPI payments on Paytm, and both consumer and merchant transactions remain seamless.
The update is relevant only for recurring payments such as subscription billing. “This means that if a user was paying for YouTube Premium or Google One storage or to any recurring platform through Paytm UPI, they will simply need to change their old @paytm handle to the new handle linked to their bank, which is @pthdfc, @ptaxis, @ptyes or @ptsbi,” Paytm explained.
For example, if a UPI ID was abcd@paytm, it will now be abcd@pthdfc (or as per the bank). One-time UPI payments are not impacted and continue as usual.
Paytm noted that this transition is part of its migration to new UPI handles, following approval from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to operate as a Third Party Application Provider (TPAP).
The deadline to complete the update for recurring mandates is 31st August 2025, which is why Google Play issued its alert.
Reassuring customers, Paytm stated that this is a simple update to ensure uninterrupted recurring payments, while all other UPI transactions on the app continue without any change. (ANI)

