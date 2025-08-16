Patriotic fervour peaks with CRPF-led rallies, grand flag hoisting

Shopian, Aug 15: The 14th battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), in collaboration with the district administration led Shopian’s 79th Independence Day celebrations with a series of inspiring events that drew massive public participation.A statement issued here said that on August 11, a spirited Bike Tiranga rally — joined by Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) personnel and 150 bikers — set off from the District Police Lines (DPL) Shopian and concluded at the Clock Tower, filling the town with patriotic colours and slogans. The celebrations continued on August 12 with the Har Ghar Tiranga Rally, which saw over 3,000 participants waving the national flag as they marched from the Youth Services and Sports Stadium to the Mega Fruit Mandi in Aglar, Shopian. The festivities culminated on Independence Day with a grand flag-hoisting ceremony at the DPL Shopian. Organised jointly by the district administration and the 14 Bn CRPF, the event featured an impressive CRPF marching contingent, whose disciplined performance won praise from all in attendance. The 14th battalion CRPF reiterated its commitment to fostering national unity and strengthening the bond between security forces and the citizens of Shopian, celebrating the indomitable spirit of freedom together.