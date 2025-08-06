Patriotic activities under Har Ghar Tiranga campaign continue in schools

Ganderbal, Aug 05: As part of the ongoing Har Ghar Tiranga campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a series of patriotic-themed activities were successfully conducted across schools in district Ganderbal Tuesday.As per a statement issued here, the schools enthusiastically organized events including Rakhi Making, Quiz and Essay Competitions. These activities witnessed active and vibrant participation from students and staff, reflecting a deep sense of patriotism and creative expression. Students showcased their talents through thought-provoking essays, insightful quiz responses and beautifully crafted rakhis, all centered around the theme of patriotism and national integration.