Breaking

Parts of Chenab river dry up as India closes Baglihar, Salal dams amid cross-border tensions

ANI
ANI
3 Min Read
ANI ( Photo)

Parts of the Chenab river started to dry up as India closed up all the gates of the Baglihar Hydroelectric Power Project Dam and Salal dam, regulating water flow to Pakistan.

The move comes as India takes multiple diplomatic steps against Pakistan in response to the Pahalgam attack. India has also held the Indus Water treaty in abeyance. Chenab is also part of the treaty. The Indus river system consists of Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi, Beas, Sutlej, whose usage rights were divided between India and Pakistan in the 1960 treaty. Pakistan’s depends on these river system to supply irrigation for a majority of their agriculture.

However, to ensure that there is not a significant effect on the marine wildlife, as a routine act, bits of water are being released from only one gate of the Salal and Balighar dam.

Earlier on Monday, locals backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to put the Indus Water Treaty on hold and regulate the flow of water to Pakistan, despite water in Chenab river witnessing a significant drop in certain parts.

Speaking to ANI, one of the locals exhorted that they don’t want even a single drop of water to be supplied to Pakistan while extending support to the Indian Army and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A local Kalyan Singh said, “Earlier, the Chenab River used to flow at a height of 25-30 feet, but now there is hardly 1.5-2 feet of water left here. This is because of PM Modi’s decision to put the Indus Waters Treaty on hold…We do not want even a single drop of water to be supplied to Pakistan. We are all standing with the Indian Army and PM Modi…”

However, in Akhnoor area, due to heavy rainfall on May 2, Chenab’s water level rose, with police and local administration urged locals to evacuate the area.

“…Chenab River’s water level is about to increase soon. All of you are requested to come out of the river…” announced the police and local administration.

Following the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists, the Indian government took various measures against Pakistan.

The steps include suspending the Indus Water Treaty signed between both countries in 1960. Defence, Military, Naval, and Air Advisors in the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi were declared persona non grata and asked to leave India within a week.

The government has reaffirmed its commitment to taking strong action against terrorism and has vowed to ensure that the perpetrators and masterminds of the Pahalgam attack face severe punishment. (ANI)

You Might Also Like

21-year-old breaks Guinness World Record for solving Rubik’s cube in 3.13 seconds

First Indian young lady rider to Compete in the upcoming Equestrian World Endurance Championship to be held at Castelsagrat, France – September 2nd

“Terrorism is unacceptable, but there has to be solution for Palestinian issue”: Jaishankar

Former Director of Doordarshan and AIR Srinagar, Farooq Nazki passes away

Jaishankar, US counterpart Rubio discuss Pahalgam terrorist attack

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article No takers for Pakistan’s ‘false-flag’ allegation on Pahalgam attack at UNSC session, tough questions posed
Next Article Casualties Feared, Several Others Injured In Road Accident in J&K’s Poonch
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Srinagar Police, Tourist Police, SDRF Conduct Mock Drill in Dal Lake 
Breaking
CM Omar Abdullah launches JK Pension Suvidha Portal 
Developing Story
SC makes public judges’ appointment process, links with sitting or retired judges
Breaking
SDRF personnel conduct mock drill at Dal Lake following MHA directive
Breaking