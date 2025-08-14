Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: LG Sinha Pays Tribute to Partition Victims 

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today on Partition Horror Remembrance Day, Paid Tributes to all those who sacrificed their lives, lost loved ones & suffered the pain of displacement during Partition.

In a post on X, Office of LG wrote, “On Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, my tributes to all those who sacrificed their lives, lost loved ones & suffered the pain of displacement during Partition.Let’s honour their courage & resilience and work towards unity & integrity of society with equality, harmony & compassion.”