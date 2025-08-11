Parra urges LG to rehabilitate all victims of violence in J&K

Srinagar, Aug 10: People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Legislative Party leader and Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA), Waheed Ur Rehman Parra on Sunday said the Jammu and Kashmir administration must extend its rehabilitation efforts to all victims of violence, regardless of who was responsible for their suffering.Reacting to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha’s recent initiative to rehabilitate victims of terrorist attacks, Parra described the move as a “humane step towards healing families who have paid the ultimate price.” However, he warned that selective rehabilitation risks leaving families affected by errors of security forces “unseen and unhealed”.“Not every person killed in such incidents was anti-national. If rehabilitation is selective, where should these victims go?” Parra stated in a post on X. He cautioned that true integration demands “acknowledging all citizens harmed by violence, whether by militants, non-state actors, or the state itself.”Calling for broader compassion, Parra urged authorities to “dismantle an ecosystem of pain and resentment, admit past mistakes, and grant closure to those who deserve empathy, not erasure.” Such inclusive action would “serve peace forever” and mark a true turning point in reconciliation between Kashmiris and the rest of the nation, the PDP leader said.