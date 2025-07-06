Parliamentary Standing Committee on Coal, Mines and Steel calls on LG Sinha

Srinagar, July 05:

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Coal, Mines and Steel, chaired by Member of Parliament Anurag Singh Thakur, called on Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan today. The Committee is currently on a study visit to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement issued here today, Thakur stated that the committee’s visit is part of the Government of India’s confidence-building measures following the recent Pahalgam terror attack. He added that the visit aims to send a strong message nationwide that Kashmir is safe and peaceful.

Members of the committee also congratulated the Lieutenant Governor for the reforms and progressive policies implemented across various sectors in Jammu and Kashmir.

In response, the Lieutenant Governor reaffirmed his commitment to the inclusive and equitable development of the Union Territory. He also addressed the prevailing security situation.

“The common people of Jammu and Kashmir desire peace. They have immense love and dedication for the nation and understand that their future lies with India. The protests on the streets of Jammu and Kashmir against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in Pahalgam were unprecedented,” said the Lieutenant Governor.

He further emphasised the urgent need to counter the fake narratives and propaganda spread by adversaries.