Parliamentary Panel arrives in Jammu to review governance, public grievance redressal

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice, headed by BJP Rajya Sabha MP Brij Lal, arrived in Jammu on Friday to begin a multi-day visit focused on administrative review and public grievance redressal in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The visit will focus on reviewing administrative issues, addressing public grievances, and holding meetings with officials in Jammu and Kashmir.
Speaking to ANI in Jammu, Brij Lal said that the visit was originally scheduled for May 9 but was postponed due to Operation Sindoor.

“We had prepared this program earlier on May 9. We had combined it with Srinagar, but it was postponed due to Operation Sindoor. Today, our parliamentarians are gathering here. There are thirty-one members, and at least twelve to fifteen more are expected to arrive,” he said.

Outlining the committee’s agenda, Brij Lal said, “Tomorrow we will have a meeting with the Amarnath Shrine Board and also speak with the CEO. After this, we will head to Srinagar, where we will hold meetings with the Kashmir administration and PSUs there as well.”

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha will flag off the first batch of the Amarnath Yatra from Jammu base camp on July 2, Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar said on Friday.

Divisional Commissioner Kumar stated, “On 2nd July, LG Manoj Sinha will flag off the first batch from Jammu base camp.”Providing an update on registration for the Yatra, he stated that Tatkal registration is available at five registration centres in Jammu, including one at Vaishnavi Dhaam.

He added that e-KYC and Radio Frequency Identification Cards (RFID) are mandatory for the pilgrimage. (ANI)

