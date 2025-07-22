Parliament Monsoon Session: PM Modi holds meeting with senior ministers

New Delhi, July 21 :Prime Minister NarendraModi on Monday met with senior Union Ministers, including Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Rajnath Singh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, NirmalaSitharamanKirenRijiju, and ArjunMeghwal.

Sources said that the meeting, held at Parliament House in the national capital likely discussed and made decisions regarding the ongoing Monsoon Session, which began today.

The Prime Minister was apprised about the discussions in the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) and the opposition’s insistence on his making a statement in the House according to sources. The PM was also briefed about the opposition’s ruckus, particularly their demand for his availability to speak on the issue of “Operation Sindoor, they said.

In his customary remarks ahead of the commencement of the Parliament Session, he said, “This monsoon session is like a ‘Vijay Utsav’ celebration of victory. The whole world has seen the strength of India’s military power. The target set by the Indian Army in Operation Sindoor was achieved 100 per cent. Under Operation Sindoor, the houses of the masters of terrorists were razed to the ground within 22 minutes. The world has been very attracted to this new form of Made in India military power. These days, whenever I meet people of the world, the world’s attraction towards the Made in India weapons being made by India is increasing.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister NarendraModi appreciated the collective efforts of various political parties and their representatives in “exposing” Pakistan on the global stage following the Pahalgam terror attack, calling it an example of “national unity” beyond party lines.

Addressing the mediapersons, the Prime Minister stated that all-party delegation visits to multiple countries have created a positive atmosphere in the country.

The Prime Minister said, “The brutal atrocities and the massacre in Pahalgam have shaken the entire world. Keeping party interests aside, in the interest of the country, representatives of most of our parties, went to many countries of the world and in one voice, ran a very successful campaign to expose Pakistan before the world. I want to appreciate all those MPs, I want to appreciate all the parties for this important work done in the national interest and this has created a positive atmosphere in the country…”

“The country has seen the power of unity. So all the MPs in the House, give it strength, take it forward and I will definitely say that every political party has its own agenda, its own role, but I accept this reality that ‘Dal hit mein mat bhalena mile lekindesh hit meinmannjarur mile’…” the PM stated.

Earlier today, Congress and other parties of the INDIA bloc identified eight key issues to be raised during the monsoon session of Parliament. These include the Pahalgam terror attack and the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar. Opposition members had given adjournment notices, which were not accepted.

Opposition parties had been raising slogans in the LokSabha in support of their demands in the House. The LokSabha was first adjourned until 12:00 p.m. and then until 2:00 p.m.

“The Defence Minister is allowed to speak in the House, but Opposition members, including me, who is the LoP, are not allowed to speak. This is a new approach… The convention states that if people from the government side can speak, then we should also be given space to speak,” Rahul Gandhi told reporters.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra referred to Parliamentary Affairs Minister KirenRijiju’s remarks that the government is ready for discussion on Operation Sindoor.”If they (the government) are ready for discussion, they should let the Leader of the Opposition speak. He stood up to speak, so he should be allowed to speak,” she said.